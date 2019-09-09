Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $71.49, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.84 billion, down 8.83% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $273.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.92% and -5.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.2% lower. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.01, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.