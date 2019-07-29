Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $75.33, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $67.56 billion, down 8.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $268 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.01% and -7.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.38% lower. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.05.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.