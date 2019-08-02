Exxon Mobil profit drops on weakness in natural gas, chemicals, refining

Quantcast

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 21% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by weaker natural gas prices, lower refining profits and a loss in its U.S. chemicals business.

The largest U.S. oil producer's net income fell to $3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share in the second quarter, from $3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share, last year.

Analysts had expected Exxon to report earnings of 66 cents per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

Exxon also increased its estimated recoverable reserves in its offshore Guyana project to more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up from 5.5 billion barrels.





