Exxon Mobil Earnings Preview: What XOM Stock Analysts Expect

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

An Exxon Mobil earnings preview is in order for XOM stock investors to get ready for the company's second-quarter release.

Let's start off by looking at analysts' earnings per share estimate of 66 cents for Exxon Mobil in the second quarter of 2019. This would be a drop from the company's earnings per share of 92 cents reported in the second quarter of 2018. The low earnings per share estimate is sitting at 55 cents and the high estimate is 80 cents.

Moving on with the Exxon Mobil earnings preview, we come to Wall Street's revenue estimate of $65.20 billion for the second quarter of the year. For comparison, XOM reported revenue of $73.50 billion in the same period of the year prior. The low revenue estimate for the company is $57.28 billion. On the high end of revenue estimates is $72.05 billion.

Investors in XOM stock will want to make sure they follow-up this Exxon Mobil earnings preview by checking out the company's earnings report for the second quarter of the year. The actual earnings report will be made available tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET .

There will also be a conference call tomorrow going over the details of the earnings report. The call will start at 9:30 ET and will also be up as a live webcast. This webcast will be also be available for later listening. It's worth noting that this is a listen-in only conference call.

Exxon Mobil is an oil and gas company based out of Irving, Texas. It is one of the largest oil companies in the world. The company was founded in 1999 when Exxon and Mobil merged together.

XOM stock was down slightly as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

