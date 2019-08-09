Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.38, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XOM was $72.38, representing a -17.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.36 and a 11.96% increase over the 52 week low of $64.65.

XOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) and BP p.l.c. ( BP ). XOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports XOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -34.83%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XOM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF ( IYE )

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF ( FENY )

Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector ( XLE )

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund ( FILL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLE with an decrease of -10.03% over the last 100 days. IYE has the highest percent weighting of XOM at 24.49%.