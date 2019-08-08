Exxon Mobil Corp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 9/10/19. As a percentage of XOM's recent stock price of $70.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to trade 1.23% lower - all else being equal - when XOM shares open for trading on 8/12/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $64.65 per share, with $87.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $70.84.

In Thursday trading, Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

