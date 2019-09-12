Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Extra Space Storage Inc ( EXR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $116.54, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXR was $116.54, representing a -6.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.46 and a 39.24% increase over the 52 week low of $83.70.

EXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). EXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports EXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.04%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXR as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE )

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ )

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF ( EWRE )

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF ( SCHM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 13.9% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of EXR at 5.21%.