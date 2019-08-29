Extra Space Storage (EXR) Up 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the las t earnings report for Extra Space Storage (EXR). Shares have added about 7.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Extra Space Storage due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recen t earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Extra Space Storage Q2 FFO Tops Estimates on NOI Growth





Extra Space Storage's second-quarter 2019 core FFO per share of $1.22 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19. The figure also comes in higher than the prior-year quarter's $1.15.Results reflect growth in same-store NOI. Further, it witnessed higher rental rates for both new and existing customers.Quarterly revenues of $323.6 million climbed 9% year over year. The revenue figure also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309.4 million.Same-store rental revenues increased 3.9% year over year to $258.3 million during the second quarter, while same-store NOI was up 3.9% to $186.3 million. The upswing in same-store revenues stemmed from higher net rental rates for both new and existing customers. However, same-store square foot occupancy was 93.6% as of Jun 30, 2019, down 60 basis points from 94.2% as of Jun 30, 2018.Notably, during the reported quarter, Chicago, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Sacramento were the major markets, which registered revenue growth above the company's portfolio average.Nonetheless, markets, including Charleston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami and West Palm Beach/Boca Raton, performed below the company's portfolio average.Extra Space Storage acquired one store at the completion of construction and completed the development of one store, for a total investment of nearly $20.2 million, during the April-June period. Also, in combination with its joint-venture partners, the company acquired 11 operating stores for $228.5 million. Of this, the company has invested $36.6 million. Further, the company added 48 stores (on a gross basis) to its third-party management platform.Moreover, it sold one store for $11.8 million during the quarter.As of Jun 30, 2019, the company managed 595 stores for third-party owners. Furthermore, with additional 243 stores owned in joint ventures, total stores under management summed 838.Extra Space Storage exited second-quarter 2019 with roughly $47.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, down from the $57.5 million recorded at the end of 2018. As of Jun 30, 2019, the company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 75.5%.During the reported quarter, Extra Space Storage entered into a new ATM equity distribution agreement that enabled the company to reset balance available for issuance under its ATM program to $500 million.During the June-end quarter, the company sold 930,000 shares of common stock using its ATM equity program for net proceeds of $99.1 million. Finally, as of Jun 30, 2019, Extra Space Storage had $399.9 million available for issuance under its ATM equity program.Extra Space Storage anticipates full-year 2019 core FFO per share of $4.79-$4.87. The company projects same-store revenue growth of 2.5-3.25% and same-store NOI growth of around 1.75-3% for the current year (excluding tenant reinsurance).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Extra Space Storage has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, Extra Space Storage has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.