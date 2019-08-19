Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Extended Stay America, Inc. ( STAY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.35, the dividend yield is 6.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAY was $14.35, representing a -32.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.14 and a 11.41% increase over the 52 week low of $12.88.

STAY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International ( MAR ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ). STAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports STAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.72%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.