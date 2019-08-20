By Brett Owens

If you ever want to retire (or stay retired!), youaEURtmve got a big problem. Bonds donaEURtmt pay much now, and theyaEURtmre likely to pay less and less in the months and years ahead.

I probably donaEURtmt have to tell you that the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has crashed to 1.6%. In other words, a $500K investment would get you a pathetic $4,000 in interest income every six months (as Treasuries only pay semiannually, unlike the three strong monthly dividend payers IaEURtmll show you shortly).

Then thereaEURtms the specter of negative interest rates, something folks in many countries already know: today, $15 trillion of government bonds around the world are sloshing around with yields below zero.

Imagine that: you put your cash in a aEURoesafeaEUR Treasury and a decade later get back less than you invested!

Wall Street is already dialed in to this threat. Bob Michele, CIO and head of global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, recently said he sees the yield on the 10-year going to zero. Former Fed chief Alan Greenspan said this: aEURoeThere is no barrier for US Treasury yields going below zero. Zero has no meaning, beside a certain level.aEUR

Your Retirement Lifeboat: Safe Dividends Paid Monthly

With negative rates a real possibility, we need to move your income stream from this aEUR