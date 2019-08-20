Quantcast

Exposed: How I’m Grabbing (Monthly) 7.9% Dividends as Rates Plunge

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

By Brett Owens

If you ever want to retire (or stay retired!), youaEURtmve got a big problem. Bonds donaEURtmt pay much now, and theyaEURtmre likely to pay less and less in the months and years ahead.

I probably donaEURtmt have to tell you that the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has crashed to 1.6%. In other words, a $500K investment would get you a pathetic $4,000 in interest income every six months (as Treasuries only pay semiannually, unlike the three strong monthly dividend payers IaEURtmll show you shortly).

Then thereaEURtms the specter of negative interest rates, something folks in many countries already know: today, $15 trillion of government bonds around the world are sloshing around with yields below zero.

Imagine that: you put your cash in a aEURoesafeaEUR Treasury and a decade later get back less than you invested!

Wall Street is already dialed in to this threat. Bob Michele, CIO and head of global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, recently said he sees the yield on the 10-year going to zero. Former Fed chief Alan Greenspan said this: aEURoeThere is no barrier for US Treasury yields going below zero. Zero has no meaning, beside a certain level.aEUR

Your Retirement Lifeboat: Safe Dividends Paid Monthly

With negative rates a real possibility, we need to move your income stream from this aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: RNP , VNQ , THQ , LTC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar