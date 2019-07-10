Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Exporters lead FTSE 100 lower as Fed Chair's comments knock dollar



* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

* Fed Chair's comments rekindle hopes of rate cut

* Micro Focus records worst day in over a year

By Muvija M

July 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 suffered a fourth dayin the red, its longest losing streak since January, withexporter stocks taking a hit from a weaker dollar as U.S. FedChairman Jerome Powell's comments boosted hopes for an interestrate cut.

The blue-chip index .FTSE ended a volatile session down0.1%, while the midcap index .FTMC recorded a 0.3% fall as aprofit warning from PageGroupPAGE.L hit the recruitmentsector.

Worries over trade policy and a weak global economy"continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook" and the FederalReserve was ready to "act as appropriate", Powell said inprepared remarks to a congressional committee. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

The downbeat tone brought back hopes that the central backof the world's biggest economy would cut interest rates for thefirst time in a decade at its policy meeting this month.

That hit the greenback, thereby pressuring shares in FTSE100's more internationally exposed stocks, including HSBCHSBA.L , British American TobaccoBATS.L and spirits companyDiageo DGE.L .

"The Fed chair seems to have well and truly left the dooropen to a rate cut in July," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilsonsaid. However, doubts remain over whether this will be first ofseveral, or an "insurance" cut designed to keep markets on aneven keel, he added.

"The testimony didn't appear to tell us anything about whatthe Fed is thinking longer term"

Software firm Micro FocusMCRO.L saw its biggest one-dayfall since March 2018 with a 15.1% slump, a day after reportinga larger-than-expected decline in licence revenue in its firsthalf.

However, losses were contained thanks to strength in miners .FTNMX1770 as metal prices rose on signs of improvement in theU.S.-China trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B0UH

Recruitment firm PageGroup skidded 15.1% on its worst day inthree years after warning that uncertainty related to Brexit andthe China-U.S. trade war would eat into its operating profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1GA

That knocked shares in rivals Hays HAYS.L and RobertWalters RWA.L by 5.8% and 7.3% respectively.

Pub operator J D WetherspoonJDW.L was at the other end ofthe spectrum, ending 3% higher after reporting strongercomparable sales for the 10 weeks to July 7 and keeping itsfull-year expectations untouched. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1G6

Among small caps fashion group SuperdrySDRY.L shed 2%,
having earlier fallen as much as 10% after posting resultsshowing a 130 million pound ($162.59 million) charge for poorlyperforming stores pushed it into an annual loss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B0XI ($1 = 0.7996 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru,Editing by William Maclean and Jan Harvey)

