Export slump fuels widest Brazil current account deficit in years

Reuters





By Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's balance of payments position with the rest of the world deteriorated sharply in July, central bank figures showed on Monday, as the current account deficit unexpectedly ballooned to $9 billion, the biggest July shortfall since 2014.

That pushed out the broadest measure of the Brazil's deficit with the rest of the world to 1.31% of gross domestic product, the widest deficit in two and a half years, the central bank said.

The main driver behind the unexpectedly weak current account data was an 11.1% slump in goods exports, to $20 billion in July, which cut the trade surplus by more than half and will also likely act as a drag on overall growth in the third quarter.

The $9 billion gap between what Brazil sells to and buys from the rest of the world, including trade and financial flows, was more than double the $4.4 billion deficit posted in July last year and much wider than the $5.9 billion median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

July's data brings the accumulated current account deficit over the previous 12 months to $24.4 billion - the first time it has exceeded $20 billion since February 2017. The deficit as a share of GDP was the widest since the 1.32% deficit posted in January 2017.

Foreign direct investment totaled $7.66 billion in July, slightly more than a Reuters poll estimate of $7.00 billion, bringing the total so far this year to $45 billion. That is up sharply from $38.4 billion in the same period a year ago.

In the first seven months of this year, Brazil's current account deficit totaled $21.68 billion, much more than the $12.26 billion in the same period last year.