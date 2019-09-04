Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Exponent, Inc. ( EXPO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EXPO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.1, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPO was $70.1, representing a -2.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.15 and a 57.74% increase over the 52 week low of $44.44.

EXPO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). EXPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.87%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXPO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF ( PSCI )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHQ )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF ( XSMO )

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G ( SLYG )

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( IJT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSMO with an decrease of -0.27% over the last 100 days. PSCI has the highest percent weighting of EXPO at 2.86%.