Quantcast

Experian's quarterly revenue rises 4% on N. America boost

By Reuters

Reuters


July 16 (Reuters) - Experian , the world's biggest credit data company, reported a 4% rise in revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from higher business across automotive, health, business credit and decision analytics segments in North America, its largest market.

Revenue from running data checks in North America jumped 9% for the three months ended June 30, said the FTSE 100 company, which runs 28 credit bureaus globally.

Experian and its peers Equifax and TransUnion generate credit reports, including on bankruptcies and court judgements, and scores based on borrowing and payment habits of consumers.

Revenue from business-to-business category rose 6%, bolstered by higher credit volumes, mortgage and contributions from new products, helping the company reiterate its outlook for the year.

Peer Equifax had reported a massive first-quarter loss in May compared with a profit a year earlier as costs related to its 2017 data breach continued to plague the company. Its revenue also fell short of expectations.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: EFX ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar