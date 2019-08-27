Reuters
Expensive assets make Nestle picky on M&A - CFO
ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Nestle is taking a cautious approach to growth-driving acquisitions, finance chief Francois-Xavier Roger told a financial conference on Tuesday, putting the expected volume for portfolio adjustments this year at around 12 billion Swiss francs ($12.3 billion).
"We have to be very careful because asset prices are very expensive. By having a very disciplined M&A policy, we managed to improve our return on invested capital over the last four years," he said, noting Horlicks would have been a great fit but cost too much.
Unilever snapped up GlaxoSmithKline's Horlicks nutrition business for $3.8 billion.
($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs)
Referenced Symbols:
GSK
,