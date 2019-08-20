Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Expedia Group, Inc. ( EXPE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130.8, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPE was $130.8, representing a -9.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $144 and a 20.99% increase over the 52 week low of $108.11.

EXPE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as XPO Logistics, Inc. ( XPO ) and GATX Corporation ( GATX ). EXPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.83%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXPE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund ( FDN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDN with an decrease of -0.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXPE at 2.98%.