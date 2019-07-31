Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents. The figure also surged 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Further, the figure reversed the loss of 27 cents in the previous quarter.





Revenues increased 9.5% year over year and 20.8% on a sequential basis to $3.15 billion. Notably, the figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion.Robust performance of Expedia Partner Solutions, Brand Expedia and Vrbo drove the top line year over year. Further, growing stayed nights and expanding lodging portfolio continued to accelerate revenue generation.Expedia recorded gross bookings of $28.29 billion in the second quarter, which came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.24 billion. Moreover, the figure improved 9.2% year over year but declined 3.8% sequentially.Coming to the price performance, Expedia has gained 1.2% over a year against the industry 's decline of 9.9%.The company remains optimistic about its strong supply acquisition efforts, strategic investments and product innovation. These initiatives anticipated to aid growth in the Core OTA segment. Further, Expedia's Vrbo is expected to continue strengthening presence in the accommodation space. Additionally, marketing investments and product enhancements are likely to aid trivago's performance in the near term.





Revenues by Segment



Core OTA segment revenues (78.6% of total revenues) improved 10.1% year over year to $2.48 billion. The segment witnessed gross bookings of $23.3 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11%. Increasing stayed room nights number within the segment that grew 12% during the reported quarter contributed to the top line. Further, strengthening lodging business was a major positive. Notably, the company added above 40,000 properties to the core lodging platform in the second quarter.



Egencia revenues (5.2% of revenues) increased 4.5% on year-over-year basis to $163 million. Further, quarterly bookings came in $2.12 billion, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. The company's sustained focus toward delivering enhanced product experience with the aid of machine learning enabled features aided the segment's performance.



Vrbo (11% of revenues) generated $347 million in the second quarter, advancing 17% from the year-ago quarter. This segment witnessed year-over-year growth of 2% in gross bookings, which came in at $2.86 billion. Further, Vrbo experienced growth of 8% in the stayed property nights on a year-over-year basis. Vrbo's growing online bookable listings with the instantly bookable ones remained a tailwind throughout the second quarter.



Moreover, trivago revenues (7.9% of revenues) declined 10% year over year to $251 million. However, Expedia witnessed fall in the magnitude of decline in the revenues in the reported quarter owing to ongoing stabilization in the market.



Revenues by Business Model



Merchant model generated revenues of $1.68 billion (53.3% of revenues), up 10% year over year.



Agency division generated revenues of $841 million (26.7% of revenues), improving 8.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Advertising & Media yielded $285 million of revenues (9 % of revenues), increasing 4% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to currency headwinds and weak performance by trivago.



Revenues by Geography



Expedia generated $1.84 billion revenues (58.3% of total revenues) from domestic regions, up 13% from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven strong domestic room nights, which improved 8% from the year-ago quarter. This led to increase in gross bookings in these regions, which surged 11% year over year.



Further, revenues generated by international regions were $1.31 billion (41.7% of revenues), up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia witnessed solid growth of 15% in room nights in international regions during the reported quarter. Further, gross bookings rose 7% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues by Product Line



Lodging revenues (70.8% of total revenues) came in $2.23 billion, advancing 12% from the prior-year quarter. This can primarily be due to robust stayed room nights growth on account of strong momentum in Expedia Partner Solutions, Brand Expedia and Hotels.com.



Further, Expedia's global lodging portfolio reached 1.3 million properties as of Jun 30, 2019.



Air revenues were $228 million (7.2% of revenues), up 2.2% year over year. This was driven by 10% increase in air tickets sold due to well-performing Expedia Partner Solutions and Brand Expedia.

