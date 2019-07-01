Exosome therapeutics biotech Codiak BioSciences withdraws $86 million IPO

Codiak BioSciences, an early stage biotech developing exosome therapeutics for various diseases, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Monday, citing unfavorable market conditions in its decision. It originally filed in April 2019 with a proposed deal size of $86 million.
The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2015 and it had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CDAK. Jefferies, Evercore ISI and William Blair were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.
