Exelon's (EXC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Exelon Corporation 's EXC second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 60 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 4.8%. Also, the reported earnings were 15.5% lower than the year-ago figure of 71 cents.





The year-over-year decline in earnings was primarily due to lower realized energy prices.On a GAAP basis, its quarterly earnings were 50 cents per share compared with 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.Exelon's total revenues of $7,689 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,894 million by 2.6%. The top line also declined 2.3% from the year-ago figure of $8,076 million. The year-over-year decline in revenues was due lower contribution from Generation, BGE and ComEd businesses.

Highlights of the Release



Exelon's total operating expenses decreased 3.6% year over year to $6,881 million. The decline in total expenses was due to lower power and fuel costs, as well as operating and maintenance expenses.



Interest expenses were $409 million, up 9.6% from $373 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company efficiently serviced more electric and natural gas customers than the year-ago period.



Hedges



Exelon's hedging program involves safeguarding of commodity risks for expected generation, typically on a ratable basis, over a three-year period. The proportion of expected generation hedged as of Jun 30 was 92-95% for 2019, 70-73% for 2020 and 40-43% for 2021.



Financial Highlights



Cash and cash equivalents were $735 million as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with $1,349 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt was $31,909 million as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with $34,075 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Cash from operating activities in the first half of 2019 was $2,898 million compared with $3,869 million in the comparable year-ago period.



Zacks Rank



Exelon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Other Releases



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 by 3.1%.



Dominion Energy Inc. D reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 77 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.6%.



Eversource Energy ES reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



