Exelon (EXC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.47, changing hands as low as $47.09 per share. Exelon Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.97 per share, with $51.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.34.
