Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Exelon Corporation ( EXC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EXC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.2, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXC was $45.2, representing a -11.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.18 and a 7.13% increase over the 52 week low of $42.19.

EXC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ). EXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports EXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .69%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF ( NLR )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF ( JHMU )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 5.73% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of EXC at 6.46%.