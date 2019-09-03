Exelon Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EXC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.73, changing hands as high as $47.88 per share. Exelon Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.19 per share, with $51.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.86.
