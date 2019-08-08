Quantcast

Ex-Brazil finance minister says Ambev bribed two former presidents

By Reuters

Reuters


RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A jailed former finance minister in Brazil has said in plea bargain testimony that beverage giant Ambev SA made "inappropriate payments" to former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, according to a newspaper report.

Brazilian newspaper Estado de S. Paulo, citing confidential court documents, said former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci told federal police he also personally received payments from the company that he said were aimed at preventing an increase in beverage taxes.

The newspaper said it was the first time Ambev, the Latin American and Canadian subsidiary of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV and one of Brazil's largest companies, has been caught up in the massive, multi-year corruption probe known as Operation Car Wash.

Representatives for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar