Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Exantas Capital Corp. ( XAN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.17, the dividend yield is 8.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XAN was $11.17, representing a -7.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.09 and a 14.92% increase over the 52 week low of $9.72.

XAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). XAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports XAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 37.32%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.