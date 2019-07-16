Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, First Busey and GEO Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), and GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.164 on 9/3/19, First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/26/19, and GEO Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/26/19. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $114.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.14% lower - all else being equal - when ZTS shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for BUSE to open 0.81% lower in price and for GEO to open 2.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, BUSE, and GEO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Zoetis Inc, 3.25% for First Busey Corp, and 10.32% for GEO Group Inc .

In Tuesday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, First Busey Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and GEO Group Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

