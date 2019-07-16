Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, First Busey and GEO Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), and GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.164 on 9/3/19, First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/26/19, and GEO Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/26/19. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $114.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.14% lower - all else being equal - when ZTS shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for BUSE to open 0.81% lower in price and for GEO to open 2.58% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, BUSE, and GEO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS)
:
First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE)
:
GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Zoetis Inc, 3.25% for First Busey Corp, and 10.32% for GEO Group Inc .
In Tuesday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, First Busey Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and GEO Group Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.
