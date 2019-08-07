Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, Landstar System and GasLog

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and GasLog Ltd (Symbol: GLOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.44 on 9/1/19, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 8/30/19, and GasLog Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of GWW's recent stock price of $266.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. to trade 0.54% lower - all else being equal - when GWW shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.17% lower in price and for GLOG to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GWW, LSTR, and GLOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for W.W. Grainger Inc., 0.68% for Landstar System, Inc., and 4.62% for GasLog Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently down about 1.5%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and GasLog Ltd shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

