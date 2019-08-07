Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, Landstar System and GasLog

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and GasLog Ltd (Symbol: GLOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.44 on 9/1/19, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 8/30/19, and GasLog Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of GWW's recent stock price of $266.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. to trade 0.54% lower - all else being equal - when GWW shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.17% lower in price and for GLOG to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for GWW, LSTR, and GLOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW)
:
Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR)
:
GasLog Ltd (Symbol: GLOG)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for W.W. Grainger Inc., 0.68% for Landstar System, Inc., and 4.62% for GasLog Ltd.
In Wednesday trading, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently down about 1.5%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and GasLog Ltd shares are off about 2.4% on the day.
