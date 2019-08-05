Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem and Wintrust Financial Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), and Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/22/19, First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/21/19, and Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of WSFS's recent stock price of $40.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of WSFS Financial Corp to trade 0.29% lower - all else being equal - when WSFS shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for FIBK to open 0.81% lower in price and for WTFC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSFS, FIBK, and WTFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for WSFS Financial Corp, 3.23% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, and 1.49% for Wintrust Financial Corp .

In Monday trading, WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently down about 1.8%, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 2.3%, and Wintrust Financial Corp shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

