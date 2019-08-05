Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem and Wintrust Financial Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), and Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/22/19, First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/21/19, and Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of WSFS's recent stock price of $40.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of WSFS Financial Corp to trade 0.29% lower - all else being equal - when WSFS shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for FIBK to open 0.81% lower in price and for WTFC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WSFS, FIBK, and WTFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS)
: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK)
: Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for WSFS Financial Corp, 3.23% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, and 1.49% for Wintrust Financial Corp .
In Monday trading, WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently down about 1.8%, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 2.3%, and Wintrust Financial Corp shares are down about 2.2% on the day.
