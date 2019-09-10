Ex-Dividend Reminder: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Dick's Sporting Goods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/25/19, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 10/15/19, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of WWE's recent stock price of $69.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc to trade 0.17% lower - all else being equal - when WWE shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for BBBY to open 1.59% lower in price and for DKS to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WWE, BBBY, and DKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE)
:
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY)
:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, 6.38% for Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc., and 2.93% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.
In Tuesday trading, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. shares are up about 1.7%, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.
