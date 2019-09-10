Ex-Dividend Reminder: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Dick's Sporting Goods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/25/19, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 10/15/19, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of WWE's recent stock price of $69.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc to trade 0.17% lower - all else being equal - when WWE shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for BBBY to open 1.59% lower in price and for DKS to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WWE, BBBY, and DKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, 6.38% for Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc., and 2.93% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. shares are up about 1.7%, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

