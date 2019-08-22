Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodside Pete, Hyatt Hotels and Yum China Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/26/19, Woodside Pete Ltd (Symbol: WOPEY), Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), and Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodside Pete Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.36 on 9/20/19, Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/9/19, and Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of WOPEY's recent stock price of $21.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Woodside Pete Ltd to trade 1.66% lower - all else being equal - when WOPEY shares open for trading on 8/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for H to open 0.26% lower in price and for YUMC to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WOPEY, H, and YUMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for Woodside Pete Ltd, 1.02% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, and 1.06% for Yum China Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Woodside Pete Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Yum China Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »