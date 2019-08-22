Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodside Pete, Hyatt Hotels and Yum China Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/26/19, Woodside Pete Ltd (Symbol: WOPEY), Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), and Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodside Pete Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.36 on 9/20/19, Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/9/19, and Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of WOPEY's recent stock price of $21.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Woodside Pete Ltd to trade 1.66% lower - all else being equal - when WOPEY shares open for trading on 8/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for H to open 0.26% lower in price and for YUMC to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WOPEY, H, and YUMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Woodside Pete Ltd (Symbol: WOPEY)
: Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H)
: Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for Woodside Pete Ltd, 1.02% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, and 1.06% for Yum China Holdings Inc.
In Thursday trading, Woodside Pete Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Yum China Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
