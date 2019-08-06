Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestRock, Olin Corp. and EQT Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK), Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 8/20/19, Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/10/19, and EQT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/1/19. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $35.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of WestRock Co to trade 1.28% lower - all else being equal - when WRK shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for OLN to open 1.09% lower in price and for EQT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WRK, OLN, and EQT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK)
:
Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN)
:
EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.13% for WestRock Co, 4.36% for Olin Corp., and 0.93% for EQT Corp.
In Tuesday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently up about 0.9%, Olin Corp. shares are up about 0.9%, and EQT Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.
