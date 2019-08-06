Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestRock, Olin Corp. and EQT Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK), Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 8/20/19, Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/10/19, and EQT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/1/19. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $35.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of WestRock Co to trade 1.28% lower - all else being equal - when WRK shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for OLN to open 1.09% lower in price and for EQT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRK, OLN, and EQT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.13% for WestRock Co, 4.36% for Olin Corp., and 0.93% for EQT Corp.

In Tuesday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently up about 0.9%, Olin Corp. shares are up about 0.9%, and EQT Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

