Ex-Dividend Reminder: WEC Energy Group, Sandy Spring Bancorp and BB&T Corp.

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR), and BB&T Corp. (Symbol: BBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/1/19, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/21/19, and BB&T Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of WEC's recent stock price of $89.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of WEC Energy Group Inc to trade 0.66% lower - all else being equal - when WEC shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for SASR to open 0.87% lower in price and for BBT to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEC, SASR, and BBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) :

WEC+Dividend+History+Chart

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) :

SASR+Dividend+History+Chart

BB&T Corp. (Symbol: BBT) :

BBT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for WEC Energy Group Inc, 3.47% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, and 3.79% for BB&T Corp..

In Friday trading, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and BB&T Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

