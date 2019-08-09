Ex-Dividend Reminder: WEC Energy Group, Sandy Spring Bancorp and BB&T Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR), and BB&T Corp. (Symbol: BBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/1/19, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/21/19, and BB&T Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of WEC's recent stock price of $89.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of WEC Energy Group Inc to trade 0.66% lower - all else being equal - when WEC shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for SASR to open 0.87% lower in price and for BBT to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEC, SASR, and BBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for WEC Energy Group Inc, 3.47% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, and 3.79% for BB&T Corp..

In Friday trading, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and BB&T Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

