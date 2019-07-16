Ex-Dividend Reminder: WD-40, Procter & Gamble and Oxford Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), and Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 7/31/19, Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7459 on 8/15/19, and Oxford Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/2/19. As a percentage of WDFC's recent stock price of $175.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of WD-40 Co to trade 0.35% lower - all else being equal - when WDFC shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for PG to open 0.64% lower in price and for OXM to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WDFC, PG, and OXM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.39% for WD-40 Co, 2.57% for Procter & Gamble Company , and 2.14% for Oxford Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, WD-40 Co shares are currently up about 0.3%, Procter & Gamble Company shares are up about 0.5%, and Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

