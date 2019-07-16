Ex-Dividend Reminder: WD-40, Procter & Gamble and Oxford Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), and Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 7/31/19, Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7459 on 8/15/19, and Oxford Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/2/19. As a percentage of WDFC's recent stock price of $175.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of WD-40 Co to trade 0.35% lower - all else being equal - when WDFC shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for PG to open 0.64% lower in price and for OXM to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WDFC, PG, and OXM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC)
:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG)
:
Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.39% for WD-40 Co, 2.57% for Procter & Gamble Company , and 2.14% for Oxford Industries, Inc..
In Tuesday trading, WD-40 Co shares are currently up about 0.3%, Procter & Gamble Company shares are up about 0.5%, and Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.
