Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Connections, Rockwell Automation and Comfort Systems USA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), and Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/26/19, Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 9/10/19, and Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of WCN's recent stock price of $89.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Waste Connections Inc to trade 0.18% lower - all else being equal - when WCN shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for ROK to open 0.65% lower in price and for FIX to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WCN, ROK, and FIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN)
: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK)
: Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Waste Connections Inc , 2.59% for Rockwell Automation, Inc., and 1.02% for Comfort Systems USA Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently trading flat, Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are off about 2%, and Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.
