Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Connections, Rockwell Automation and Comfort Systems USA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), and Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/26/19, Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 9/10/19, and Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of WCN's recent stock price of $89.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Waste Connections Inc to trade 0.18% lower - all else being equal - when WCN shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for ROK to open 0.65% lower in price and for FIX to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WCN, ROK, and FIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Waste Connections Inc , 2.59% for Rockwell Automation, Inc., and 1.02% for Comfort Systems USA Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently trading flat, Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are off about 2%, and Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

