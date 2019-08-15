Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Fortis and Ormat Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4575 on 9/12/19, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/1/19, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/27/19. As a percentage of WBA's recent stock price of $50.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when WBA shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.11% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WBA, FTS, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA)
:
Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS)
:
Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.64% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, 4.43% for Fortis Inc, and 0.61% for Ormat Technologies Inc.
In Thursday trading, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Fortis Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are trading flat on the day.
