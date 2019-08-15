Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Fortis and Ormat Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4575 on 9/12/19, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/1/19, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/27/19. As a percentage of WBA's recent stock price of $50.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when WBA shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.11% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WBA, FTS, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.64% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, 4.43% for Fortis Inc, and 0.61% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

In Thursday trading, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Fortis Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

