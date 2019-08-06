Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec Corp, Rollins and Standex International Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/23/19, Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 9/10/19, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $72.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.17% lower - all else being equal - when WAB shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for ROL to open 0.32% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, ROL, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.66% for Wabtec Corp, 1.28% for Rollins, Inc., and 1.25% for Standex International Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Rollins, Inc. shares are up about 2%, and Standex International Corp. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

