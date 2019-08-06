Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec Corp, Rollins and Standex International Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/23/19, Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 9/10/19, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $72.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.17% lower - all else being equal - when WAB shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for ROL to open 0.32% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WAB, ROL, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB)
:
Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL)
:
Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.66% for Wabtec Corp, 1.28% for Rollins, Inc., and 1.25% for Standex International Corp..
In Tuesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Rollins, Inc. shares are up about 2%, and Standex International Corp. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.
