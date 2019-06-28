Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabash National, Comcast and Physicians Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/19, Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC), Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), and Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabash National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/25/19, Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/24/19, and Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/18/19. As a percentage of WNC's recent stock price of $16.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Wabash National Corp to trade 0.49% lower - all else being equal - when WNC shares open for trading on 7/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMCSA to open 0.50% lower in price and for DOC to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WNC, CMCSA, and DOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC)
: Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA)
: Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Wabash National Corp, 2.00% for Comcast Corp, and 5.30% for Physicians Realty Trust.
In Friday trading, Wabash National Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Comcast Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Physicians Realty Trust shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »