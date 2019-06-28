Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabash National, Comcast and Physicians Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/19, Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC), Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), and Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabash National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/25/19, Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/24/19, and Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/18/19. As a percentage of WNC's recent stock price of $16.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Wabash National Corp to trade 0.49% lower - all else being equal - when WNC shares open for trading on 7/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMCSA to open 0.50% lower in price and for DOC to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WNC, CMCSA, and DOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Wabash National Corp, 2.00% for Comcast Corp, and 5.30% for Physicians Realty Trust.

In Friday trading, Wabash National Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Comcast Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Physicians Realty Trust shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »