Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, First Bancorp and NVIDIA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/28/19, Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/27/19, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/13/19, and NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of VOYA's recent stock price of $49.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Voya Financial Inc to trade 0.30% lower - all else being equal - when VOYA shares open for trading on 8/28/19. Similarly, investors should look for FBP to open 0.32% lower in price and for NVDA to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for VOYA, FBP, and NVDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA)
: First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP)
: NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Voya Financial Inc, 1.27% for First Bancorp, and 0.39% for NVIDIA Corp.
In Monday trading, Voya Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, First Bancorp shares are up about 1%, and NVIDIA Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.
