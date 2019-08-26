Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, First Bancorp and NVIDIA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/28/19, Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/27/19, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/13/19, and NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of VOYA's recent stock price of $49.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Voya Financial Inc to trade 0.30% lower - all else being equal - when VOYA shares open for trading on 8/28/19. Similarly, investors should look for FBP to open 0.32% lower in price and for NVDA to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VOYA, FBP, and NVDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Voya Financial Inc, 1.27% for First Bancorp, and 0.39% for NVIDIA Corp.

In Monday trading, Voya Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, First Bancorp shares are up about 1%, and NVIDIA Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

