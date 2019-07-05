Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verizon Communications, AT&T and Brady

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/19, Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), and Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 8/1/19, AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 8/1/19, and Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of VZ's recent stock price of $57.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Verizon Communications Inc to trade 1.04% lower - all else being equal - when VZ shares open for trading on 7/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for T to open 1.50% lower in price and for BRC to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VZ, T, and BRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.16% for Verizon Communications Inc, 6.00% for AT&T Inc, and 1.73% for Brady Corp.

In Friday trading, Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, AT&T Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Brady Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

