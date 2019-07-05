Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verizon Communications, AT&T and Brady

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/19, Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), and Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 8/1/19, AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 8/1/19, and Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of VZ's recent stock price of $57.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Verizon Communications Inc to trade 1.04% lower - all else being equal - when VZ shares open for trading on 7/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for T to open 1.50% lower in price and for BRC to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for VZ, T, and BRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ)
:
AT&T Inc (Symbol: T)
:
Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.16% for Verizon Communications Inc, 6.00% for AT&T Inc, and 1.73% for Brady Corp.
In Friday trading, Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, AT&T Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Brady Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.
