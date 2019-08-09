Ex-Dividend Reminder: VEON, PACCAR and Fresh Del Monte Produce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, VEON Ltd (Symbol: VEON), PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VEON Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.13 on 8/23/19, PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/4/19, and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of VEON's recent stock price of $2.88, this dividend works out to approximately 4.51%, so look for shares of VEON Ltd to trade 4.51% lower - all else being equal - when VEON shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for PCAR to open 0.49% lower in price and for FDP to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VEON, PCAR, and FDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.02% for VEON Ltd, 1.94% for PACCAR Inc., and 0.82% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc..

In Friday trading, VEON Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8%, PACCAR Inc. shares are down about 0.9%, and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

