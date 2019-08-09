Ex-Dividend Reminder: VEON, PACCAR and Fresh Del Monte Produce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, VEON Ltd (Symbol: VEON), PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VEON Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.13 on 8/23/19, PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/4/19, and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of VEON's recent stock price of $2.88, this dividend works out to approximately 4.51%, so look for shares of VEON Ltd to trade 4.51% lower - all else being equal - when VEON shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for PCAR to open 0.49% lower in price and for FDP to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for VEON, PCAR, and FDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
VEON Ltd (Symbol: VEON)
:
PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR)
:
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.02% for VEON Ltd, 1.94% for PACCAR Inc., and 0.82% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc..
In Friday trading, VEON Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8%, PACCAR Inc. shares are down about 0.9%, and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.
