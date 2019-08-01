Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valero Energy, Cheniere Energy Partners and CNX Midstream Partners

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/19, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), and CNX Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: CNXM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/4/19, Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 8/14/19, and CNX Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3865 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of VLO's recent stock price of $86.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Valero Energy Corp to trade 1.05% lower - all else being equal - when VLO shares open for trading on 8/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for CQP to open 1.35% lower in price and for CNXM to open 2.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VLO, CQP, and CNXM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) :

VLO+Dividend+History+Chart

Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP) :

CQP+Dividend+History+Chart

CNX Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: CNXM) :

CNXM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.18% for Valero Energy Corp, 5.39% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P, and 9.90% for CNX Midstream Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, Valero Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are up about 0.3%, and CNX Midstream Partners LP shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: VLO , CQP , CNXM


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar