Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valero Energy, Cheniere Energy Partners and CNX Midstream Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/19, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), and CNX Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: CNXM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/4/19, Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 8/14/19, and CNX Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3865 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of VLO's recent stock price of $86.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Valero Energy Corp to trade 1.05% lower - all else being equal - when VLO shares open for trading on 8/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for CQP to open 1.35% lower in price and for CNXM to open 2.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VLO, CQP, and CNXM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.18% for Valero Energy Corp, 5.39% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P, and 9.90% for CNX Midstream Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, Valero Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are up about 0.3%, and CNX Midstream Partners LP shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

