Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valero Energy, Cheniere Energy Partners and CNX Midstream Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/19, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), and CNX Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: CNXM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/4/19, Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 8/14/19, and CNX Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3865 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of VLO's recent stock price of $86.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Valero Energy Corp to trade 1.05% lower - all else being equal - when VLO shares open for trading on 8/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for CQP to open 1.35% lower in price and for CNXM to open 2.48% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for VLO, CQP, and CNXM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO)
:
Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP)
:
CNX Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: CNXM)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.18% for Valero Energy Corp, 5.39% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P, and 9.90% for CNX Midstream Partners LP.
In Thursday trading, Valero Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are up about 0.3%, and CNX Midstream Partners LP shares are off about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »