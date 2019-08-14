Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Parcel Service, Pan American Silver and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 9/4/19, Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 8/30/19, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of UPS's recent stock price of $115.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of United Parcel Service Inc to trade 0.83% lower - all else being equal - when UPS shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for PAAS to open 0.21% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for UPS, PAAS, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS)
: Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS)
: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for United Parcel Service Inc, 0.82% for Pan American Silver Corp, and 2.39% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
In Wednesday trading, United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Pan American Silver Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.
