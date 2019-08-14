Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Parcel Service, Pan American Silver and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 9/4/19, Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 8/30/19, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of UPS's recent stock price of $115.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of United Parcel Service Inc to trade 0.83% lower - all else being equal - when UPS shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for PAAS to open 0.21% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPS, PAAS, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for United Parcel Service Inc, 0.82% for Pan American Silver Corp, and 2.39% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Wednesday trading, United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Pan American Silver Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »