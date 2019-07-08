Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinseo, Lennar and Marsh & McLennan Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/19, Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE), Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinseo SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/25/19, Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 7/25/19, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of TSE's recent stock price of $40.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Trinseo SA to trade 0.99% lower - all else being equal - when TSE shares open for trading on 7/10/19. Similarly, investors should look for LEN to open 0.08% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSE, LEN, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.94% for Trinseo SA, 0.33% for Lennar Corp, and 1.78% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..

In Monday trading, Trinseo SA shares are currently trading flat, Lennar Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »