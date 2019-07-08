Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinseo, Lennar and Marsh & McLennan Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/19, Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE), Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinseo SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/25/19, Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 7/25/19, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of TSE's recent stock price of $40.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Trinseo SA to trade 0.99% lower - all else being equal - when TSE shares open for trading on 7/10/19. Similarly, investors should look for LEN to open 0.08% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for TSE, LEN, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE)
: Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN)
: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.94% for Trinseo SA, 0.33% for Lennar Corp, and 1.78% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..
In Monday trading, Trinseo SA shares are currently trading flat, Lennar Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.
