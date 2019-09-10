Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, Valley National Bancorp and Digital Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/27/19, Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 10/1/19, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 9/30/19. As a percentage of TCBK's recent stock price of $35.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of TriCo Bancshares to trade 0.62% lower - all else being equal - when TCBK shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for VLY to open 1.02% lower in price and for DLR to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender ," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TCBK, VLY, and DLR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for TriCo Bancshares , 4.08% for Valley National Bancorp , and 3.41% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, TriCo Bancshares shares are currently up about 0.2%, Valley National Bancorp shares are up about 0.5%, and Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »