Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, Valley National Bancorp and Digital Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/27/19, Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 10/1/19, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 9/30/19. As a percentage of TCBK's recent stock price of $35.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of TriCo Bancshares to trade 0.62% lower - all else being equal - when TCBK shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for VLY to open 1.02% lower in price and for DLR to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.
When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender
," with 15+ years of increases.
Below are dividend history charts for TCBK, VLY, and DLR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK)
:
Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY)
:
Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for TriCo Bancshares , 4.08% for Valley National Bancorp , and 3.41% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.
In Tuesday trading, TriCo Bancshares shares are currently up about 0.2%, Valley National Bancorp shares are up about 0.5%, and Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.
