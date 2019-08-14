Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tribune Media, Yum! Brands and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Tribune Media Co (Symbol: TRCO), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tribune Media Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19, Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/6/19, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.505 on 9/1/19. As a percentage of TRCO's recent stock price of $46.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Tribune Media Co to trade 0.54% lower - all else being equal - when TRCO shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for YUM to open 0.36% lower in price and for BKH to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRCO, YUM, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Tribune Media Co, 1.44% for Yum! Brands Inc, and 2.63% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Tribune Media Co shares are currently trading flat, Yum! Brands Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »