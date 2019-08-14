Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tribune Media, Yum! Brands and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Tribune Media Co (Symbol: TRCO), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tribune Media Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19, Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/6/19, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.505 on 9/1/19. As a percentage of TRCO's recent stock price of $46.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Tribune Media Co to trade 0.54% lower - all else being equal - when TRCO shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for YUM to open 0.36% lower in price and for BKH to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for TRCO, YUM, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Tribune Media Co (Symbol: TRCO)
: Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM)
: Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Tribune Media Co, 1.44% for Yum! Brands Inc, and 2.63% for Black Hills Corporation.
In Wednesday trading, Tribune Media Co shares are currently trading flat, Yum! Brands Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.2% on the day.
