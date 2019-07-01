Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/19/19, NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/24/19, and Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/24/19. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $49.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.49% lower - all else being equal - when TRNO shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for NTAP to open 0.76% lower in price and for CSCO to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRNO, NTAP, and CSCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for Terreno Realty Corp, 3.04% for NetApp, Inc., and 2.55% for Cisco Systems Inc.

In Monday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, NetApp, Inc. shares are up about 2.4%, and Cisco Systems Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »