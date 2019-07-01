Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/19/19, NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/24/19, and Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/24/19. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $49.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.49% lower - all else being equal - when TRNO shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for NTAP to open 0.76% lower in price and for CSCO to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for TRNO, NTAP, and CSCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO)
: NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP)
: Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for Terreno Realty Corp, 3.04% for NetApp, Inc., and 2.55% for Cisco Systems Inc.
In Monday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, NetApp, Inc. shares are up about 2.4%, and Cisco Systems Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.
