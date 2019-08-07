Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terex Corp., PPG Industries and Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/19/19, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/12/19, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4579 on 8/26/19. As a percentage of TEX's recent stock price of $26.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Terex Corp. to trade 0.42% lower - all else being equal - when TEX shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.46% lower in price and for WLKP to open 2.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEX, PPG, and WLKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Terex Corp., 1.86% for PPG Industries Inc, and 8.27% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Terex Corp. shares are currently off about 2.8%, PPG Industries Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

