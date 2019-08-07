Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terex Corp., PPG Industries and Westlake Chemical Partners LP

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/19/19, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/12/19, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4579 on 8/26/19. As a percentage of TEX's recent stock price of $26.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Terex Corp. to trade 0.42% lower - all else being equal - when TEX shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.46% lower in price and for WLKP to open 2.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEX, PPG, and WLKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) :

TEX+Dividend+History+Chart

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) :

PPG+Dividend+History+Chart

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP) :

WLKP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Terex Corp., 1.86% for PPG Industries Inc, and 8.27% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Terex Corp. shares are currently off about 2.8%, PPG Industries Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

