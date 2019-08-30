Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/27/19, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/18/19, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/18/19. As a percentage of TER's recent stock price of $52.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Teradyne, Inc. to trade 0.17% lower - all else being equal - when TER shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.35% lower in price and for ODFL to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TER, LHX, and ODFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Teradyne, Inc., 1.41% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, and 0.42% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc..

In Friday trading, Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.7%, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 1% on the day.

