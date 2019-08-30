Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/27/19, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/18/19, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/18/19. As a percentage of TER's recent stock price of $52.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Teradyne, Inc. to trade 0.17% lower - all else being equal - when TER shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.35% lower in price and for ODFL to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for TER, LHX, and ODFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER)
:
L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX)
:
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Teradyne, Inc., 1.41% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, and 0.42% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc..
In Friday trading, Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.7%, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »