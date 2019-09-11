Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, MTS Systems and General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/13/19, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), MTS Systems Corp (Symbol: MTSC), and General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/30/19, MTS Systems Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/30/19, and General Electric Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/25/19. As a percentage of TDS's recent stock price of $26.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc to trade 0.61% lower - all else being equal - when TDS shares open for trading on 9/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for MTSC to open 0.54% lower in price and for GE to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TDS, MTSC, and GE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, 2.16% for MTS Systems Corp, and 0.44% for General Electric Co.

In Wednesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently trading flat, MTS Systems Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and General Electric Co shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

