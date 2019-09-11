Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, MTS Systems and General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/13/19, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), MTS Systems Corp (Symbol: MTSC), and General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/30/19, MTS Systems Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/30/19, and General Electric Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/25/19. As a percentage of TDS's recent stock price of $26.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc to trade 0.61% lower - all else being equal - when TDS shares open for trading on 9/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for MTSC to open 0.54% lower in price and for GE to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for TDS, MTSC, and GE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS)
: MTS Systems Corp (Symbol: MTSC)
: General Electric Co (Symbol: GE)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, 2.16% for MTS Systems Corp, and 0.44% for General Electric Co.
In Wednesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently trading flat, MTS Systems Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and General Electric Co shares are off about 0.7% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »