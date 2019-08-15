Ex-Dividend Reminder: TechnipFMC, Enable Midstream Partners and QEP Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI), Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL), and QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TechnipFMC plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/4/19, Enable Midstream Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3305 on 8/27/19, and QEP Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of FTI's recent stock price of $22.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of TechnipFMC plc to trade 0.58% lower - all else being equal - when FTI shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for ENBL to open 2.62% lower in price and for QEP to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTI, ENBL, and QEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for TechnipFMC plc, 10.49% for Enable Midstream Partners L.P., and 2.13% for QEP Resources Inc.

In Thursday trading, TechnipFMC plc shares are currently down about 2.9%, Enable Midstream Partners L.P. shares are up about 0.5%, and QEP Resources Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

