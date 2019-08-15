Ex-Dividend Reminder: TechnipFMC, Enable Midstream Partners and QEP Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI), Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL), and QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TechnipFMC plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/4/19, Enable Midstream Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3305 on 8/27/19, and QEP Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of FTI's recent stock price of $22.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of TechnipFMC plc to trade 0.58% lower - all else being equal - when FTI shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for ENBL to open 2.62% lower in price and for QEP to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for FTI, ENBL, and QEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI)
: Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL)
: QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for TechnipFMC plc, 10.49% for Enable Midstream Partners L.P., and 2.13% for QEP Resources Inc.
In Thursday trading, TechnipFMC plc shares are currently down about 2.9%, Enable Midstream Partners L.P. shares are up about 0.5%, and QEP Resources Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.
