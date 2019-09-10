Ex-Dividend Reminder: T Rowe Price Group, Comerica and New Mountain Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and New Mountain Finance Corp (Symbol: NMFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. T Rowe Price Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 9/27/19, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 10/1/19, and New Mountain Finance Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of TROW's recent stock price of $117.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of T Rowe Price Group Inc. to trade 0.64% lower - all else being equal - when TROW shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 1.05% lower in price and for NMFC to open 2.49% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for TROW, CMA, and NMFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW)
:
Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA)
:
New Mountain Finance Corp (Symbol: NMFC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for T Rowe Price Group Inc., 4.18% for Comerica, Inc., and 9.97% for New Mountain Finance Corp.
In Tuesday trading, T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Comerica, Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and New Mountain Finance Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
