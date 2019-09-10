Ex-Dividend Reminder: T Rowe Price Group, Comerica and New Mountain Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and New Mountain Finance Corp (Symbol: NMFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. T Rowe Price Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 9/27/19, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 10/1/19, and New Mountain Finance Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of TROW's recent stock price of $117.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of T Rowe Price Group Inc. to trade 0.64% lower - all else being equal - when TROW shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 1.05% lower in price and for NMFC to open 2.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TROW, CMA, and NMFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for T Rowe Price Group Inc., 4.18% for Comerica, Inc., and 9.97% for New Mountain Finance Corp.

In Tuesday trading, T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Comerica, Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and New Mountain Finance Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

